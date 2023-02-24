Rajaji’s grandson CR Kesavan quits Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Governor-general of India Rajaji’s grandson and Congress leader, CR Kesavan, who is also one of the trustees of the TNCC Charitable Trust, quit the Congress party on Thursday. He made the announcement through a letter written to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.

In his letter, he said he joined the party in 2001 as he was driven by an ideology that was all-inclusive and committed to the goal of incremental national transformation. “I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer, in good conscience, say I concur with what the party presently symbolises, stands for or seeks to propagate.”

On his next course of action, he said, “I will endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform. It will be one where I can continue to steadfastly uphold the integrity and ideals of public life.”

