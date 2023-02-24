Retail tomato prices up, but Dharmapuri ryots not happy

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Tomato prices in Dharmapuri have increased to Rs 35 per kg in the retail markets and in the wholesale market the prices have increased to Rs 600 per box (approx 27 kg). While farmers are delighted by this, they have stated that the price is still low as middlemen are controlling the markets.

Tomatoes are cultivated year-round in 6,172 hectares of land across the district. Over the past few months, the prices of tomatoes have been increasing and on Thursday, the prices were recorded at Rs 28 per kg in the Ulavar Sandhai. In the retail markets, prices were at Rs 32 to 35 per kg. However, farmers stated that wholesale prices were very low at Rs 600 per box.

Speaking to TNIE, K Muniraj, a farmer from Harur, said, “In Dharmapuri, tomatoes are mostly traded in private markets. There are over 30 such markets across the district and with no alternatives, farmers have to compromise with low prices. Most of the produce is bought by middlemen and shifted to other areas like Bengaluru and Hosur to sauce factories.

So, in most cases, the prices are fixed by the middlemen. If we do not accept their prices, we will not be able to sell.” R Sadhasivam, a farmer from Palacode, said, “Last December, 1 kg tomato was sold at Rs 2 to 3. By mid-January, the prices were at Rs 20 per kg and in the wholesale market, it was at Rs 400. Now the prices have increased. While we are delighted by this, we also know that this price will not last. There is no stability for tomato cultivators and most farmers are small-scale cultivators. Hence we are requesting the government to provide minimum support price for tomatoes.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Agriculture Marketing Department, they said, “As opposed to the situation two months ago, the market is stable. On average, we are receiving 7.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Ulavar Sandhai and we are ensuring that farmers get maximum benefits. To ensure farmers reap more profits, we urge them to increase value-added products.”

