Home States Tamil Nadu

SC ruling allowing EPS as AIADMK chief not a setback: Panneerselvam

Asserting that the 'Dharma Yudham' is on, Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS said he and his followers would go to the people to seek justice.

Published: 24th February 2023 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday said the Supreme Court judgment that allowed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as party interim chief is not a setback and asserted that he would go to the people and seek justice.

In his first official reaction to the top court's ruling, Panneerselvam said no verdict is a setback for them.

"Only after this judgment, our party workers are enthused more," he told reporters.

Asserting that the 'Dharma Yudham' is on, Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS said he and his followers would go to the people to seek justice.

ALSO READ | SC verdict setback to O Panneerselvam, likely to cast shadow on his political career

Answering a question on accusations hurled against him and his followers that they are the ruling DMK's 'B' team, Panneerselvam said 'they (Palaniswami camp) are the A to Z team' of DMK.

"Can they accuse us over a single thing? There are a thousand things, these will come out one after the other," he said.

They were patient so far considering party discipline and to ensure that the party does not 'break-up,' OPS added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM calls upon world leaders to create inclusive agenda to win back confidence
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media
Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Cong plenary session begins, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Madras, Allahabad High Courts get four advocates as additional judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp