Home States Tamil Nadu

Seeman booked under SC/ST Act for derogatory speech

Various organisations from the community also staged protests against it in Erode. 

Published: 24th February 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman was booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by police for his remarks on the Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign in Thirunagar Colony on February 13.

Founding president of Samuga Needhi Makkal Katchi filed a complaint against Seeman alleging that the remarks made by him about the community are baseless and derogatory and were made to humiliate the community members. Various organisations from the community also staged protests against it in Erode. 

Meanwhile, police arrested two NTK functionaries, Ganesh Babu of Erode and Vijay of Coimbatore, in a case related to a clash between DMK men and NTK men during an election campaign led by Seeman in Theppakulam Street in Veerappanchatram on Wednesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTK Seeman Arunthathiyar community
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp