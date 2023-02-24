Seeman booked under SC/ST Act for derogatory speech

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman was booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by police for his remarks on the Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign in Thirunagar Colony on February 13.

Founding president of Samuga Needhi Makkal Katchi filed a complaint against Seeman alleging that the remarks made by him about the community are baseless and derogatory and were made to humiliate the community members. Various organisations from the community also staged protests against it in Erode.

Meanwhile, police arrested two NTK functionaries, Ganesh Babu of Erode and Vijay of Coimbatore, in a case related to a clash between DMK men and NTK men during an election campaign led by Seeman in Theppakulam Street in Veerappanchatram on Wednesday.

