Home States Tamil Nadu

Six fishermen injured in Sri Lankan navy ‘assault’

Around 4 am on Thursday, the fishermen were fishing about a dozen nautical miles off Kodiyakarai when the Sri Lankan personnel confronted them.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The motorized boat in which the fishers were assaulted on Thursday | Express

The motorized boat in which the fishers were assaulted on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Six fishermen from Tharangambadi in the district were allegedly assaulted by Sri Lankan Navy personnel at sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the wee hours of Thursday. 

According to sources, P Balasubramaniyan (40), A Karthi (32), M Arunkumar (27), S Madhavan (36), 
V Murugan (55) and boat owner P Velmurugan (42) put out to sea in Tharangambadi on Tuesday night.

Around 4 am on Thursday, the fishermen were fishing about a dozen nautical miles off Kodiyakarai when the Sri Lankan personnel confronted them. They boarded the fishing vessel and assaulted the fishermen for around three hours. They then seized their equipment onboard such as the GPS, battery, fishing rods and lifebuoys before leaving, sources added.  

The injured fishermen returned to shore on Thursday afternoon and complained to the local authorities. They also received treatment at Mayiladuthurai Government General Hospital. Based on a complaint, the Vedaranyam Marine Police registered a case. Police said the fishing boat was unregistered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen Sri Lankan Navy IMBL
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp