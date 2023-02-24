Home States Tamil Nadu

State govt to protect MP girl fearing human sacrifice

The judge made an oral remark saying that it was disheartening to hear that the practice of human sacrifice is still prevalent.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

human sacrifice



By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it would provide adequate protection to the girl from Madhya Pradesh, who approached the court seeking protection from her stepmother and relatives who are allegedly planning to make a human sacrifice of her as part of religious rituals back at her native town.

When the petition filed by Shalini Sharma(23) came up before Justice G Chandrasekharan, the State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told the court that the government is ready to provide necessary protection to her.

The court then recorded his submissions and issued a notice to the girl’s parents. The court also asked the Tamil Nadu government and the Madhya Pradesh police to file a status report on the matter. The judge made an oral remark saying that it was disheartening to hear that the practice of human sacrifice is still prevalent.

The girl told the court that her parents were highly superstitious and were planning to make a sacrifice of her as part of a religious ritual and they have close links with the RSS and the ABVP. She said she is also afraid of being forcibly taken to her native town by her relatives with the help of RSS and ABVP members. 

TAGS
Tamil Nadu govt Madras High Court Madhya Pradesh girl human sacrifice
Comments

