Traitors have been unmasked, says EPS

CHENNAI/MADURAI/COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: The Supreme Court verdict upholding the continuation of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as interim general secretary has come as a big booster for the AIADMK, as it came days ahead of the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency. While EPS was on Cloud Nine over the verdict and said the 1.5 crore cadre of AIADMK are by his side, O Panneerselvam (OPS) said people would decide on whose side the party cadre are throwing their weight on. He said a detailed statement will be issued on the SC verdict.

Presiding over the marriage of 51 couples including the daughter of former minister RB Udhayakumar near T Kunnathur in Madurai, Palaniswami said the SC verdict has brought cheers among the party cadre and relieved the tension that prevailed for the past 7 to 8 months.

Taking a dig at OPS without mentioning his name, EPS charged a few had acted as DMK’s B-team. “A few traitors who acted against the party’s concerns have been unmasked today,” EPS said and added that after this verdict, the claims that AIADMK has two to three factions should vanish, since the party cadre are standing united now.

AIADMK cadre celebrating the SC verdict

allowing EPS to continue as interim gen

secy of the party in Chennai on

Thursday | R Satish babu

In Coimbatore, former minister KP Munusamy said, “Dharma has won again by the SC’s historical verdict in the case.” Former minister CVe Shanmugam told reporters in Erode that the verdict has cleared the way for EPS’ election as the undisputed general secretary of the party.

Talking to TNIE, political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “The SC has not settled the principal dispute - single leadership or dual leadership for the AIADMK. The SC has left this question to be decided by the Madras HC in the suits pending before it. So, in a nutshell, OPS has not lost everything and EPS has not gained everything through this verdict. The legal battles will continue. For EPS, the verdict is indeed a booster.”

Meanwhile, in Trichy, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran described the verdict as a temporary victory for EPS. “This judgment cannot even ensure his victory in the upcoming Erode East by-election. Maybe after this judgment, they can get an extra 5,000 votes, but nothing more than that. In the ‘Dharmayutham -1’ OPS won and right now he is falling behind. We have to wait and watch as there are more rounds to come,” he added.

In Chennai, advocate C Thirumaran, counsel for OPS, said the SC has only upheld the convening of the GC meeting on July 11, and that the court did not deal with the resolutions adopted during that meeting.

“As such, Palaniswami cannot claim himself as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK since his appointment was done through one of the resolutions.

The coordinator and joint coordinator posts continue to date since the Madras HC order dated September 2, 2022, had clearly said the issue would be decided in the civil suits pending. A review petition questioning the validity of the resolutions adopted at the July 11 GC meeting is also pending before SC. Also, we are filing a petition to stay the execution of the resolutions,” Thirumaran added.

Asked as to what if the EPS faction takes steps for conducting the election for choosing the general secretary, Thirumaran said, “They cannot do so when there are suits pending before the HC. If they do so, we will move the court seeking a stay.”

