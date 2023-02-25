Home States Tamil Nadu

1,250 MLD untreated sewage let into waterbodies, FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan seeks report

Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, has sought a report on STPs, with details of capacity, pumping, utilisation and operational process.

Published: 25th February 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A total of 1,250 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage is being let into water bodies in cities across Tamil Nadu due to a failure to operate sewage treatment plants (STPs) to their full capacity, sources said. The matter sparked concern during a review of mega infrastructure projects implemented by the state.

Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, has sought a report on STPs, with details of capacity, pumping, utilisation and operational process. Sources said work to commission STPs with an additional capacity of 60 MLD has been completed by the Municipal Adminstration and Water Supply (MAWS) department. 

The minister was reviewing the status of 236 major infrastructure projects across TN with an outlay of Rs 1.19 lakh crore undertaken by the departments of MAWS, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Housing and Urban Development and Highways and Minor Ports. Sources said , out of the 236 projects, 49 worth Rs 21,012 crore have been completed while 177 projects worth Rs 98,698 crore are yet to be done. Project delays have been blamed on the rains, fund delays from the centre and problems with contractors.

One project has been grounded in the underground sewerage system construction in national highways of TN as the NHAI has denied permission. The state is working out an alternate solution for this. Among soon-to-be-completed projects is the Intelligent Transport System for Greater Chennai, backed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The ITS will help build an efficient traffic system to meet increasing demands in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. Under this, the bus information system is being developed with GPS devices on state buses synchronised with geocoded bus stops. This way, passengers will be able to get information about congested routes and the expected travel time, allowing them to plan better.

During the review, the departments were told to finish the projects funded by external agencies like Asian Development Bank, JICA, World Bank and the German Development Bank KfW as poor progress will impact future funding.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sewage Finance Minister Sewage treatment plant
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp