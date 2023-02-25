Central ministry of women and child development releases funds for one-stop centres

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central ministry of women and child development has released over Rs 5 crore to the state government towards pending liabilities for the previous year and balance of recurring grants up to March this year for running one-stop centres in 21 districts. For the remaining 17 districts, the ministry has said that there is sufficient unspent amount with them and further release of funds is not possible. TNIE had published a report on the struggles faced by the staff at the centres due to non-payment of salaries, on February 12.

The state government has to maintain separate records of expenditure incurred for the implementation of the one-stop centre scheme and they are required to furnish separate statements of expenditure along with physical progress reports and utilisation certificates. The state should also submit utilisation certificates and statements of expenditure to the ministry of women and child development, within 15 days of the start of the next financial year, said a letter from the Centre.

In another letter, the union ministry has also listed out the unspent amount that was with the one-stop centres till March, 2022, and said that there are sufficient funds with the centres. “The unspent money with the districts was given back to the central government when the payment was shifted to a single nodal account nearly four months ago. This amount is expected to be credited back to the districts following the letter. All districts are expected to get the funds within a week,” said a source working the one-stop centres.

When asked why the amount was unspent, officials from a district said that the one-stop centre was sanctioned in the district only in 2020 and there were delays in procuring required materials and staff.

The centres are fully funded by the Centre under the Sambal sub-scheme of the Mission Shakti scheme and aim to provide all requirements for survivors of gender-based violence (legal and medical) under one roof. There are 38 OSCs operating in the state.

