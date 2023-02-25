Home States Tamil Nadu

Day after Supreme Court verdict, EPS marks late leader Jayalalithaa's b’day with renewed vigour

Besides, he also inaugurated the medical camp organised at the party headquarters and distributed food to the people and distributed welfare assistance to the needy. 

Published: 25th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:45 AM

Edappadi K Palaniswami and party cadre garland statue of former CM Jayalalithaa on occasion of her birth anniversary at party headquarters in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after the SC verdict allowing him to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of the late leader J Jayalalithaa with renewed vigour at the party headquarters along with senior functionaries and cadre.  

At the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami was accorded a cheerful welcome by the party cadre, and later, he garlanded the statues of Jayalalithaa and party founder MG Ramachandran.  After hoisting the party flag, he released a souvenir to mark the birth anniversary and cut a 75 kg cake, and distributed it among cadre.  Besides, he also inaugurated the medical camp organised at the party headquarters and distributed food to the people and distributed welfare assistance to the needy. 

O Panneerselvam along with his supporters garlanded the statue of Jayalalithaa on the state council for higher education premises.  Later, he visited her memorial and inaugurated Annadanam there. AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran paid homage to the late leader by offering floral tributes to a portrait.  

In Twitter, Palaniswami said the AIADMK will continue to work for the people by thwarting the evil designs of betrayers and political opponents. At Medavakkam, VK Sasikala also paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa’s portrait.

At AIADMK headquarters, party’s presidium chairman A Thamizh Magan Hussain said EPS would become the permanent general secretary of the party soon and the party leadership would decide when to conduct the elections in this regard. Sources said the general council of the AIADMK might be convened soon. 

