Dharmapuri farmers insist on insurance coverage for more cattle

Published: 25th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers who participated in the agriculture grievances day meeting on Friday complained that the animal husbandry department was issuing insurance to only 2,500 cattle in the district whereas the district has over 3.84 lakh cattle. They urged the department to increase the target for livestock insurance.

The meeting was presided over by collector K Santhi on Friday. During the meeting, farmers pointed out that over the years, the district target for livestock insurance has been reduced and last year over 4,000 cattle were insured. This year the scheme is only available for 2,500 cattle, they said.

Commenting on the matter, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state president SA Chinnasamy said, “The district has over 3,84,871 cattle as per the department data. In the district, cattle are the backbone of the rural economy. So, farmers have been actively participating in livestock insurance.

A few years ago, the department provided insurance to 10,000 cattle and last year the count was 4,000. This year the target is 2,500. The state and central government must improve the scheme for the welfare of the farmers.”

J Prathapan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Laborers Association, said, “Cattle insurance is crucial because of the increase in epidemics. Diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease and Pox disease have led to the death of numerous cattle last year. In 2021, it was anthrax. So, we urge Animal Husbandry to provide a fair opportunity to protect our livestock.”

Regional joint director of agriculture Swaminathan and the collector assured farmers they would represent the issues with the concerned directorate and ensure farmers benefit from the scheme.

