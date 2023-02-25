Don’t make changes in party bylaws: OPS to Election Commission

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam on Friday requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India not to entertain and make any changes in the party by-laws and in the hierarchy of the AIADMK based on the ‘illegal resolutions’ adopted during the general council meeting held on July 11, 2022.

“If any changes in the hierarchy of the AIADMK are made that would seriously prejudice my legal rights in the civil suit to be filed by me regarding the resolutions adopted on July 11, 2022, and would cause irreparable loss,” Panneerselvam said in his letter to CEC.

He said already the Madras High Court had held that whether the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator have lapsed or not has to be adjudicated by the parties in the pending civil suits. The SC also reiterated this in its verdict, he said.

“The SC while confirming the order of the Madras HC, has directed the parties concerned to take up the issues before the HC in the pending civil suits. So, the posts of the coordinator and joint coordinator have not lapsed and the term ends only in the year 2026,” Panneerselvam contended.

Panneerselvam’s move came amidst reports that Edappadi K Palaniswami may request ECI to recognise him as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK and to accept the resolutions adopted during the July 11, 2022, GC meeting.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam faction on Friday stoutly denied speculations that they would be launching a new political party in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict and that they would be expediting the civil suits pending before the Madras High Court to get justice.

This was revealed during a press conference attended by Panneerselvam, and senior functionaries including Panruti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam here. Panneerselvam said he would be seeking justice from the people by visiting all parts of the state in the coming days.

Ramachandran said, “Both the Madras HC and SC didn’t say anything about the validity of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator elected by the primary members of the party. It just said the July 11 general council was valid. Without addressing the vital issue, the courts have given their verdict.”

Manoj Pandian, MLA and one of the counsels for the OPS faction said, “Using the present verdict of the SC, the EPS camp cannot approach ECI since the apex court clearly said it did not consider the resolutions adopted at the GC meeting.”

CHENNAI: A day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam on Friday requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India not to entertain and make any changes in the party by-laws and in the hierarchy of the AIADMK based on the ‘illegal resolutions’ adopted during the general council meeting held on July 11, 2022. “If any changes in the hierarchy of the AIADMK are made that would seriously prejudice my legal rights in the civil suit to be filed by me regarding the resolutions adopted on July 11, 2022, and would cause irreparable loss,” Panneerselvam said in his letter to CEC. He said already the Madras High Court had held that whether the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator have lapsed or not has to be adjudicated by the parties in the pending civil suits. The SC also reiterated this in its verdict, he said. “The SC while confirming the order of the Madras HC, has directed the parties concerned to take up the issues before the HC in the pending civil suits. So, the posts of the coordinator and joint coordinator have not lapsed and the term ends only in the year 2026,” Panneerselvam contended. Panneerselvam’s move came amidst reports that Edappadi K Palaniswami may request ECI to recognise him as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK and to accept the resolutions adopted during the July 11, 2022, GC meeting. Meanwhile, Panneerselvam faction on Friday stoutly denied speculations that they would be launching a new political party in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict and that they would be expediting the civil suits pending before the Madras High Court to get justice. This was revealed during a press conference attended by Panneerselvam, and senior functionaries including Panruti S Ramachandran and R Vaithilingam here. Panneerselvam said he would be seeking justice from the people by visiting all parts of the state in the coming days. Ramachandran said, “Both the Madras HC and SC didn’t say anything about the validity of the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator elected by the primary members of the party. It just said the July 11 general council was valid. Without addressing the vital issue, the courts have given their verdict.” Manoj Pandian, MLA and one of the counsels for the OPS faction said, “Using the present verdict of the SC, the EPS camp cannot approach ECI since the apex court clearly said it did not consider the resolutions adopted at the GC meeting.”