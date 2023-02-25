Home States Tamil Nadu

Get ready to fly to Puducherry this Deepavali

Air Safa, a Singapore based aircraft leasing company, conducted a trial run in Puducherry from Coimbatore and Bengaluru on Friday.

Published: 25th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Trial run was conducted at the Puducherry airport on Friday | R Sriram

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry and districts in Tamil Nadu will soon get connected by air as Air Safa is planning to operate daily flights on Chennai, Tirupathi, Vellore, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Trichy and Thoothukudi routes by Deepavali this year.

Air Safa, a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company, conducted a trial run in Puducherry from Coimbatore and Bengaluru on Friday. “We are planning to operate short distance flights on 19 seater Let L-410NG aircrafts from two bases at Puducherry and Coimbatore to connect to nearby cities and towns,” Air Safa (India) MD K Murugaperumal told TNIE.

“We have booked five aircrafts from Czech Republic which would arrive shortly. In the meantime, we are applying for DGCA approval to operate on the routes. It would take three to four months to get the approval. Preparations are on for operation by Deepavali,” he said, adding that approvals would come through by May-June.

For Air Safa, this would be its first initiative in operation of commercial flights. “We are not competing with major flight operators, but ours will be complementary to their operation,” said Murugaperumal. The fares will be very competitive in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per head.  

“A study has been done to assess the volume of passengers and on the basis of that routes will be chosen. On some routes there could be more than one flight daily. On Puducherry-Chennai route, we want to have two flights - one in the morning and one in the evening - and we have requested Airport Authority of India to install IFR (Instrument Landing Facility) for night landing,” said Murugaperumal. 

“Puducherry has a lot of potential as it is emerging as a preferred destination for tourists not only from Bengaluru, but also from other small and big towns from neighbouring states,” he added. Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited the Airport and was shown the aircraft and its facilities by the MD. “It is a good opportunity for Puducherry to enhance its connectivity from the airport, which is now connected with Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It will be a boost for tourism and business,” said Rangasamy.

