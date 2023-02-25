Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai youth’s death: TN writes to embassy in Kuwait to bring back body

S Sarbudeen of Thirukalacheri in the district, who flew to Kuwait on January 3 this year to work as a driver, was forced to herd cattle and was tortured by his employer, his family said.

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  A day after the family of a deceased 21-year-old man submitted a petition with the collectorate, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus wrote to the Indian embassy in Kuwait detailing the alleged torture the youth endured and his subsequent death in the country, and sought action. Responding to the bereaved family’s grievances, the Union Ministry of External Affairs is also taking action, sources said. 

S Sarbudeen of Thirukalacheri in the district, who flew to Kuwait on January 3 this year to work as a driver, was forced to herd cattle and was tortured by his employer, his family said. On Wednesday, Sarbudeen’s employers informed them the youth had died on January 29, they added and sought help from the district administration with the repatriation of the body. The family in their petition also sought a detailed investigation. 

Sarbudeen’s mortal remains is at a hospital in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Sarbudeen’s family met Collector AP Mahabharathi at the collectorate on Friday, who assured them of having his body brought back home.

