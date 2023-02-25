Home States Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court ruling only temporary victory for EPS, says TTV  

Earlier in the day, TTV paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's portrait at Kochadai in view of the former chief minister's 75th birth anniversary.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Supreme Court ruling allowing Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as the AIADMK's interim general secretary should be seen as damage to the legacies of the late party supremos MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalilathaa, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said during a press meet in Madurai on Friday. Earlier in the day, TTV paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's portrait at Kochadai in view of the former chief minister's 75th birth anniversary.

"The court ruling is just a temporary victory for EPS. As EPS himself is a betrayer, the 'two-leaves 'symbol will soon lose its significance among the people. He couldn't lead the party to victory in the 2021 Assembly polls, despite having the 'two-leaves' symbol, due to his arrogance.

The party will lose in the Erode East by-election too. In spite of that, he is questioning my calibre. To defeat the DMK, all AIADMK members, except EPS, should unite. Only the AMMK can truly carry forward Jayalalithaa's ideology for the next 100 years," he added.

