Upcoming new Urban-Health and wellness centres works almost done in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The construction works of the upcoming 46 new Urban-Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) in Madurai have been completed. The recruitment processes for appointing doctors and other medical staff are underway, according to the officials.



At present, there are health sub-centres functioning along with Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas to reduce the burden of handling excessive crowds of patients in government hospitals. Whereas in the city, the concept of HWC is being introduced as per Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement during the 2022-2023 assembly election.



According to officials, as many as 708 HWCs will come up across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 375.23 crore allotted by the National Health Mission. "In its first phase, around 593 HWCs will be opened, where every centre would consist of one medical officer, staff nurse, health inspector and health workers. The centres would function from 8 pm to 12 pm in the morning and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening," they said.



The officials further stated that around Rs 28 crore was initially allotted for 46 out of the 63 HWCs being newly developed under the first phase in Madurai. "Out of these 46 HWCs, 45 will come under the corporation while the district Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) will take care of the remaining one. As of now, the construction and other building renovation works have been completed. The recruitment process for appointing staff nurses is also done while the same for recruiting other staff is underway. The inauguration of the HWCs will be held within two months.



Each HWC will provide medical services for every 20,000 people in the population, where at least two or three HWCs will function under one UPHC. The centres will have all the facilities just as in other PHCs and will be equipped to provide special care to women and children. Screening for communicable diseases and Non-communicable diseases can also be done along with vaccinations.

