Coimbatore NH wing draws flak over shoddy project work

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the state highways department has come under severe criticism, not only from the public, but also from officials of other departments, over their negligence in carrying out NH project works across Coimbatore city.

Motorists as well as road safety panel members have come down heavily against the NH officials for being negligent in paving new roads on the alternate route of the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover which causes congestion and for not responding properly to public grievances.

The Periyanaickenpalayam flyover and the GN Mills flyover works were started by the department over three years ago on the Mettupalayam road in Coimbatore at the cost of Rs 115.24 crore and Rs 41.88 crore respectively.

K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel told TNIE, "Despite receiving Rs 90 lakh funds from the centre a month ago for paving new asphalt on panchayat roads near the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover, where vehicles are being diverted due to flyover works, the department is yet to begin the works."

Kathirmathiyon further said that he along with other road safety panel members highlighted the issue to the NH officials during the monthly road safety meetings, but no action was taken.

"If the department continues to carry out the works lethargically, people will demand it to refrain from taking up new projects in the district. The whole traffic of a 4-lane NH road has been diverted through small panchayat roads due to the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover works. Ambulances are unable to commute through these dilapidated roads and are forced to take a long detour," he added.

Apart from him, a senior official from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) told TNIE that although it's the NH wing's responsibility to clean the NH roads and collect the sand collected near the centre medians regularly and during VIP visits to the Coimbatore, the NH wing fails to do so. As a result, the civic body has to deploy its sanitary workers to clean the roads which delays garbage collection in the city.Despite multiple attempts, NH department officials didn't respond to TNIE's calls and messages.

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said, "During our inspection of the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover works on Thursday, I had asked the NH officials about why there is a delay in completing the works. They said that they are waiting for sands to build the retaining walls. I shall enquire with them about the funds allocated for paving new roads on the alternate route and shall take further action."

