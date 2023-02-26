Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM dares TN Governor Ravi for debate on Marxism

Balakrishnan dared the Governor whether he is ready to debate on a common platform on which ideology destroyed India - Marxism or Varnasrama Dharma.  

Published: 26th February 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, former secretary G Ramakrishnan and a host of functionaries and cadre staged a demonstration protesting the recent remarks of Governor RN Ravi against the political theory of German polymath Karl Marx.  

Balakrishnan dared the Governor whether he is ready to debate on a common platform on which ideology destroyed India - Marxism or Varnasrama Dharma. He said, “We are sending Ilayorukku Marx Kathai, a book for children on the contributions of Karl Marx. Let him read this book and know the ABC of Marxist principles.” He recalled that even before Mahatma Gandhi, Karl Marx from London had called for a freedom struggle in India.

