DGP told to initiate action for executing pending non-bailable warrants across TN

TN DGP Sylendra Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Madras High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the pendency of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) across Tamil Nadu, state public prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah urged the DGP to take necessary steps for the warrants’ execution. In a communication sent to DGP, Jinnah said, “Instructions may be issued to all commissioners/superintendents of police to take extraneous efforts for due execution of all NBWs pending as on date.”

He added, instructions may also be issued to deputy commissioners/superintendents of police to review the matter periodically for urgent execution. Pointing to a comprehensive report prepared by west zone IG detailing the pending NBWs, Jinnah demanded a report, having particulars for entire state, from DGP by March 10.

