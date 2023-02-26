Erode bypoll: DMK cheated people by making false promises, teach lesson to party, says EPS

By Express News Service

ERODE: People should vote for the two-leaves symbol in the by-election and teach a lesson to the DMK that cheated people by making false promises, said AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Erode on Saturday evening.

Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning in the

constituency on Saturday | Express

Campaigning in Erode East constituency, Palaniswami said, “DMK has been in power for the past 22 months. During this period, they did not bring any project for the constituency. When asked about this, no one from the DMK has an answer. Knowing the condition of the poor people, AIADMK has implemented many projects in Erode East. We have done many works in this constituency like joint water project, flyovers, and road projects. AIADMK can list the projects it has done. DMK cannot list what it has done to the people of Erode East, because in reality, nothing has been done.”

Speaking about the Kodanad issue, he said, “When asked what the DMK has done for Erode East constituency, the CM was talking about Kodanad. What is the connection between Kodanad and Erode East constituency?. A murder and an attempted robbery took place at the Kodanad bungalow during the AIADMK rule. The AIADMK government has arrested the culprits. But the DMK government granted bail to them. So, DMK is trying to save criminals. People suspect DMK is connected to the accused.”

“CM Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin said the NEET exam will be exempted once DMK comes to power. Students of TN have been deceived by their words. They are responsible for the incidents of student suicide in the NEET exam issue. Allies of DMK are not talking about this.” he added.

