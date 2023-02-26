Harried makhna at home in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest department officials said the makhna that was released between Varakaliyar and Koomatti in Ulanthy forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday night is healthy and a team of staff from the department is monitoring the animal.

As on Saturday morning, the animal, fitted with a radio collar drank water from a check dam in Karuneer Paalam in Manombolly forest range. However, the animal did not move far from the place where it was released since both Ulanthy and Manombolly forest ranges are located nearby.

“The animal is grazing and walking near a river. Within a day of being released, the animal did not travel much though the animal is known to walk continuously. This is probably due to the sedation and it will take 48 hours for the animal to recover from it,” said sources from the department. A team of four veterinarians, which include NS Manokaran (retired), Coimbatore forest veterinary officer A Sukumar, Prakash of Dharmapuri and Sadhasivam of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve, monitored the animal’s health from a distance of 100 m and said the elephant was active.

Conservator of forest and ATR Field Director S Ramasubramanian said the radio collar sends them signal every four hours on its movement and a team from WWF is also helping them. “This radio collar will help prevent the animal in case it starts moving towards human habitation,” he added.

COIMBATORE: Forest department officials said the makhna that was released between Varakaliyar and Koomatti in Ulanthy forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday night is healthy and a team of staff from the department is monitoring the animal. As on Saturday morning, the animal, fitted with a radio collar drank water from a check dam in Karuneer Paalam in Manombolly forest range. However, the animal did not move far from the place where it was released since both Ulanthy and Manombolly forest ranges are located nearby. “The animal is grazing and walking near a river. Within a day of being released, the animal did not travel much though the animal is known to walk continuously. This is probably due to the sedation and it will take 48 hours for the animal to recover from it,” said sources from the department. A team of four veterinarians, which include NS Manokaran (retired), Coimbatore forest veterinary officer A Sukumar, Prakash of Dharmapuri and Sadhasivam of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve, monitored the animal’s health from a distance of 100 m and said the elephant was active. Conservator of forest and ATR Field Director S Ramasubramanian said the radio collar sends them signal every four hours on its movement and a team from WWF is also helping them. “This radio collar will help prevent the animal in case it starts moving towards human habitation,” he added.