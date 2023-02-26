Home States Tamil Nadu

Make opposition lose deposit: TN CM Stalin to Erode bypoll voters

NEET exemption and Kodanad case were the hot topics in Erode East constituency on the last day of campaigning

Published: 26th February 2023 06:19 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin received a warm welcome during his campaign at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged the voters in Erode East to make sure that Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan wins by a big margin, and ensure the main opposition party, AIADMK, loses its deposit.

Speaking to voters in the constituency on the last day of campaigning, Stalin said his ambition is to get an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu. “We face this by-election due to the sudden demise of Thirumahan Evera, who served the people well as MLA of the constituency. In his place, his father, senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, has been fielded as a candidate in the by-election. You the people must make him win big in this election.”

Taking a dig at AIADMK, he said, “AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu for the last 10 years. They did not take action to fulfil the promises made during the election. Law and order situation was very bad under their governance. Even former chief minister Jayalalitha’s house in Kodanad was burgled. The murder and robbery that took place in Kodanad bungalow are unforgettable. I have raised questions about this in the Assembly several times. But former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami did not give a proper answer. After the DMK came to power, the investigation of the case picked up speed. All the details, in this case, are going to come out soon. All those involved in the case will be jailed.”

Speaking about exemption from NEET, he said, “We have been insisting that Tamil Nadu should be exempted from NEET. A resolution has been passed twice in the state Assembly for this. But neither the Governor nor the Central government thought about this. But my aim is to get an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made for that.”

“As for Erode, after DMK came to power, fund to the tune of Rs 700 crore has been allocated and the works are in progress. All the schemes will be implemented after the by-election,” he added.During the campaign, Stalin met the public by walking on the road at many places. At that time, many people took selfies with the CM.Candidate of the constituency, EVKS Elangovan, and ministers in the DMK cabinet, functionaries and members of allies were present on the occasion.A large number of people gathered at the places where the campaigns were held.

