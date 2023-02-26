Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai custodial torture: Madras HC upholds SHRC order penalising four cops, aid for victims

However, they said Praveen was taking a load of tyres from a bus at Mayiladuthurai bus terminus,  and was slapped on the face by policeman Balu.

Published: 26th February 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court comprising Justices VM Velumani and R Hemalatha refused to interfere with an order of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against four policemen for torturing two men in Mayiladuthurai.

The SHRC, in its May 10, 2021 order, directed the police personnel - R Balu, G Arivazhagan, K Baburaj and K Singaravelan - charged with assaulting and inflicting severe injuries on Praveen Babu and Ashok to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the duo.

Challenging the SHRC’s order, the policemen filed writ petitions before the HC. “We do not find any reason to interfere with the SHRC orders and accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed as devoid ofmerits,” the bench said.

It noted that except for two, the photographs submitted by the policemen do not have the date and time when they were clicked, and the entire CCTV footage was not submitted to the court.

Praveen and Ashok approached the SHRC after they were arrested and remanded in jail by Mayiladuthurai police on various charges including verbal abuse, criminal intimidation and damaging public property in 2019.

However, they said Praveen was taking a load of tyres from a bus at Mayiladuthurai bus terminus,  and was slapped on the face by policeman Balu. His friend Ashok had taken video of the incident. Enraged by it, he took them to the police station and allegedly beaten them up brutally with the help of three other policemen.

