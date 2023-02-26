Home States Tamil Nadu

National award-winning teacher apprehended for tax fraud in TN's Ramanathapuram

Further inquiries revealed that Panjatcharam had transferred Rs 12 lakh to Ramachandran's bank account during the period.

Published: 26th February 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after CBI sleuths apprehended a national award-winning teacher from Ramanathapuram over alleged tax fraud, the education department placed the man under suspension on Saturday. Sources said K Ramachandran (40) of Chathirakudi taught Class 2 students at Keelambal panchayat union primary school, and was among the 46 recipients of the national award for teaching in 2022

"His brother Panjatcharam runs an income tax consultant firm namely 'Tax Information Network' in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. It is alleged that Panjatcharam fraudulently obtained I-T returns to the tune of nearly Rs 2.8 crore by e-filing the returns of several people. In 2021, the CBI registered a case in this regard," the sources added.

Further inquiries revealed that Panjatcharam had transferred Rs 12 lakh to Ramachandran's bank account during the period. Owing to this, the CBI apprehended the 40-year-old on Friday and placed him under judicial custody. Meanwhile, officials from the education department said as per department procedures, the teacher has been suspended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Ramanathapuram tax fraud
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp