National award-winning teacher apprehended for tax fraud in TN's Ramanathapuram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after CBI sleuths apprehended a national award-winning teacher from Ramanathapuram over alleged tax fraud, the education department placed the man under suspension on Saturday. Sources said K Ramachandran (40) of Chathirakudi taught Class 2 students at Keelambal panchayat union primary school, and was among the 46 recipients of the national award for teaching in 2022

"His brother Panjatcharam runs an income tax consultant firm namely 'Tax Information Network' in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. It is alleged that Panjatcharam fraudulently obtained I-T returns to the tune of nearly Rs 2.8 crore by e-filing the returns of several people. In 2021, the CBI registered a case in this regard," the sources added.

Further inquiries revealed that Panjatcharam had transferred Rs 12 lakh to Ramachandran's bank account during the period. Owing to this, the CBI apprehended the 40-year-old on Friday and placed him under judicial custody. Meanwhile, officials from the education department said as per department procedures, the teacher has been suspended.

