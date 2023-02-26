Tamil Nadu Governor RN meets former spokespersons of DMK, AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after holding discussions with KS Radhakrishnan, former spokesperson of the ruling DMK, Governor RN Ravi on Saturday interacted with former spokesperson and MP of AIADMK, KC Palanisamy at Raj Bhavan.

Though there were no press release from Raj Bhavan about the meeting, Radhakrishnan told reporters he had discussed TN’s political situation, Sri Lankan Tamil issues, Tamil literature, how to improve the functioning of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, senior leader P Nedumaran’s statement that LTTE chief V Prabhakaran is still alive and inter-State water disputes, etc with Ravi.

Palanisamy said he discussed the issues faced by the people of TN from the central and state governments. He said in a few months, he along with lakhs of AIADMK cadre would meet the governor and submit a list of corrupt activities in the departments of the state government.

