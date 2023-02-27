Home States Tamil Nadu

70.58 per cent voting recorded as Tamil Nadu's Erode East bypoll ends

A few alleged technical glitches were reported from Erode East in Tamil Nadu during the by-election, prompting authorities to suspend voting at two booths.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Constituents line up to vote at a polling station in Erode, for the Erode East constituency by-election, on Monday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

ERODE: Around 70.58 per cent of the voters cast their ballots till 5pm in the bypoll to Tamil Nadu's Erode East by-election, Election Commission officials said.

While no untoward incidents were reported, the AIADMK complained to the returning officer that some DMK men were distributing cash at Asokapuram, but when authorities rushed to the spot, they did not find anyone there, they said.

At Veerapanchathiram, complaints were received that votes were not recorded for the intended candidate after pressing a particular button on the electronic voting machine (EVM).

At Brough Road, some people complained that the EVM did not function properly.

At both the places, officials suspended voting for sometime, before resuming after addressing the glitches.

Candidates of the ruling DMK-backed EVKS Elangovan of the Congress and AIADMK's K S Thennarasu among others cast their vote early morning.

The election was necessitated due to the death of Elangovan's son and Congress legislator E Thirumahan Everaa in January this year.

While 77 candidates were in fray, the battle is likely confined between the Congress and AIADMK.

