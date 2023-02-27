Adani and Modi ‘one and the same’, EAM’s comment ‘cowardice’: Rahul Gandhi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NAVA RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar, accusing the former of ‘protecting’ industrialist Gautam Adani and terming the latter’s comment on China ‘cowardice’.

Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his campaign against the BJP government on the Adani-Hindenburg row, he said Adani and Modi are ‘one and the same’. Gandhi was addressing Congress delegates on the concluding day of the party’s 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.

“When we asked in Parliament about the PM’s relationship with Adani, the secret behind the exponential rise in Adani’s wealth, and how he is bagging contracts, the entire speech of mine was expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adani comes out,” he said.

The Budget session of Parliament had witnessed ruckus after the Opposition parties demanded a Parliamentary or Supreme Court-monitored panel to probe the findings of the Hindenburg report, which accused the Adani group of stock manipulation and fraud.

Comparing the Adani group with East India Company, Rahul alleged the group is looting the country’s infrastructure, like East India Company did. The former Congress chief also targeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his recent comment that “China is a bigger economy than India”, terming it ‘cowardice’. “Was our economy very big when we fought the British? This is cowardice,” he said.

Jaishankar slams Rahul’s take on border tussle

Responding to Rahul’s criticism of the Centre’s handling of the China border dispute, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said such remarks wouldn’t serve the country’s interests. “Whatever politics is being played at national level, we, as a country, need to stay as one. The country is not served well by somebody making such comments,” he said

