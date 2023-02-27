Home States Tamil Nadu

Adani and Modi ‘one and the same’, EAM’s comment ‘cowardice’: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his campaign against the BJP government on the Adani-Hindenburg row, he said Adani and Modi are ‘one and the same’.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NAVA RAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar, accusing the former of ‘protecting’ industrialist Gautam Adani and terming the latter’s comment on China ‘cowardice’. 

Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his campaign against the BJP government on the Adani-Hindenburg row, he said Adani and Modi are ‘one and the same’. Gandhi was addressing Congress delegates on the concluding day of the party’s 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur.

“When we asked in Parliament about the PM’s relationship with Adani, the secret behind the exponential rise in Adani’s wealth, and how he is bagging contracts, the entire speech of mine was expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till the truth of Adani comes out,” he said. 

The Budget session of Parliament had witnessed ruckus after the Opposition parties demanded a Parliamentary or Supreme Court-monitored panel to probe the findings of the Hindenburg report, which accused the Adani group of stock manipulation and fraud.

Comparing the Adani group with East India Company, Rahul alleged the group is looting the country’s infrastructure, like East India Company did. The former Congress chief also targeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his recent comment that “China is a bigger economy than India”, terming it ‘cowardice’. “Was our economy very big when we fought the British? This is cowardice,” he said. 

Jaishankar slams Rahul’s take on border tussle
Responding to Rahul’s criticism of the Centre’s handling of the China border dispute, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said such remarks wouldn’t serve the country’s interests. “Whatever politics is being played at national level, we, as a country, need to stay as one. The country is not served well by somebody making such comments,” he said 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Gautam Adani Modi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp