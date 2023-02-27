Climate change research facility comes up at Bharathidasan University

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Bharathidasan University, which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology - Science and Engineering Research Board (Govt of India), recently launched a climate change research facility to study scientific ways to tackle climate change. Experts consider the research centre to be a major leap in achieving zero carbon emissions by 2070.

According to the institute, the facility, which is established at the Department of Environmental Science and Management, would facilitate studies into changes observed in native plant varieties during extreme climatic conditions, including drought, excess ozone and flood.

The research facility is comprised of six open top chambers which are suitable for varying climatic conditions. The chambers house six climatic conditions, namely drought stress, ozone stress, elevated CO2, CO2+ozone+heat stress, heat stress+CO2 stress, CO2 stress + water and control.

R Mohanraj, professor at the department of environmental science and management, said, “We, every day, are witness to the effects of climate change. The research facility will assist in studying different plant species and pick out the ones that are most suited to our climate conditions and ecosystem.”

“The species that are aptly suited for our ecosystem would be determined after tests. For instance, if a particular tree species survives the climatic condition it is exposed to, it would be termed as a suitable candidate for enhanced cultivation. Such species would be recommended to the state government.”

On preferring native species to foreign varieties, the professor highlighted the importance of developing varieties of plants which could survive the harsh climatic conditions of the state. “Trees play a major role in controlling carbon in the atmosphere as well as the atmospheric heat,” professor Mohanraj added

“The initiative would also help extent the forest cover in the country from 25% to 33%,” Mohanraj said.

