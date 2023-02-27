Coimbatore Medical College Hospital ranked 2nd best GH in state

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has bagged the second place for the best-performing government medical college hospitals in the state.

Image for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has bagged the second place for the best-performing government medical college hospitals in the state. The Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital and Government Mohan Kumarangalam medical college hospital in Salem secured the first and third places respectively.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has been calculating the performance of Government Medical College Hospitals across the state and releases the ranking list based on a points system every month.

 The state government released the ranking for January recently and  CMCH secured the second spot with a score of 265.8 points. RGGGH and Salem GH secured 300.6 and 265.1 marks respectively. The CMCH was in the third spot in December.

Dean of CMCH Dr A Nirmala said, “The activities of each department are given marks separately, and the total points are given and the ranking is given at the state level based on the points. The CMCH has ranked second with a total of 265.8 points in January 2023.”

A total of 163 children underwent cardiac examination at the CMCH in January of which 31 children were diagnosed with heart-related problems. Out of the 31 kids, 3 children are to be treated on the CMCH campus and the remaining 28 children are likely to be treated in Chennai, said the sources.

The CMCH has many departments including the cardiology department, orthopaedic department, neurology department, toxicology department, and urology department, etc.

