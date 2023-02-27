Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode bypoll: CM’s promise of Rs 1,000 aid does not violate poll rules, says TN Law Minister

Law Minister S Regupathy on Sunday dismissed the AIADMK’s allegation that Chief Minister MK Stalin violated the code of conduct while campaigning in Erode.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

EVMs were dispatched to all the 238 polling booths from Erode Corporation Office campus on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  Law Minister S Regupathy on Sunday dismissed the AIADMK’s allegation that Chief Minister MK Stalin violated the code of conduct while campaigning in Erode. The AIADMK could take the matter to court if they feel so, the minster said, while attending a jallikattu event in Pudukottai.

“CM Stalin’s promise of Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women in the upcoming budget cannot be taken as a violation of election commission rules. If AIADMK feels so, they can take the matter to court,” he said. He added that that the DMK’s candidate will win from Erode.

“EVKS Elangovan is a popular politician in the state and he would surely win this election. Wherever we went for election campaign we could see an overwhelming response for the candidate and the hand symbol of the Congress party. The DMK Campaign has ensured victory for him amongst the Erode population,” Regupathy said. 

The minister further clarified that the announcement of ‘Magalair Urimai Thogai’ is not violation of the code of conduct.  “We had long back announced it in our state election manifesto and we have also prepared papers for the upcoming state budget. How is it violation, when the Chief Minister was talking about an already announced scheme?’’

