Four die, 26 injured in road accident in TN's Tiruppur

Published: 27th February 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The goods carrier in which the victims were travelling capsized after colliding with a lorry. The injured were sent to Kangeyam Govt Hospital | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Four people, including three women, died and 26 others suffered injuries in a road accident near Muthur at Vellakoil in Tiruppur on Sunday morning.  Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for four people who suffered serious injuries. Further, he directed minister MP Saminathan to do the needful for the victims. 

The accident happened when the goods carrier in which they were travelling, collided with a lorry and capsized. Three of the victims died on the spot and one person died at the hospital. “Of the 26 injured, K Palani (50), S Valarmathi (26), G Indhumathi (23) and S Gayathri (12) sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition,” said police sources. 

According to police, a group of 30 people including 6 minors, who were relatives, went to Kodumudi in Erode by the goods van on Sunday morning to immerse the ashes of a dead relative in the Cauvery river. After the rituals, around 11 am, while they were returning a lorry speeding from the opposite direction tried to overtake a car and rammed into their vehicle on the Kangeyam - Muthur road, near Valipanangadu. In the impact, the veered off the road and capsized. 

The people who were in the carriage area of the vehicle were stuck underneath  the vehicle. N Saroja (50), Poongodi (48) and a minor girl G Tamilarasi (17) died on the spot due to head injuries. Another person N Kittusamy (45) died at the hospital. The locals rescued the injured people and sent to them nearby hospitals. 

Vellakoil police who investigated the accident booked the lorry driver C Selvam (52) from Anguchettipalayam in the Cuddalore district under section 304 (A) of IPC and arrested him in the evening. As it is a traffic violation to carry people in a goods vehicle, a case will also be registered against the driver of the goods vehicle, said sources.
 

