Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang attempts to rape girl, assaults boy in Villupuram

The two students of a government school in the village were talking near a lake on Saturday night when the accused spotted them and snatched their mobile phones, a silver chain and a ring.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  A gang of three unidentified men allegedly assaulted a 17 year-old boy and attempted to rape his girl classmate, at Sinthamani village near Vikravandi taluk in Villupuram on Saturday night. The minor survivors were admitted to Mundiyambakkam government hospital while the accused are at large, the police said. 

The two students of a government school in the village were talking near a lake on Saturday night when the accused spotted them and snatched their mobile phones, a silver chain and a ring. The gang further assaulted the boy with a knife and one of them attempted to rape the girl. The men absconded later, the police said.

Villagers rescued the duo and admitted them to hospital. The girl had filed a complaint against the gang, the police added. Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha told TNIE that eight special teams have been formed to investigate the case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp