Gang attempts to rape girl, assaults boy in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A gang of three unidentified men allegedly assaulted a 17 year-old boy and attempted to rape his girl classmate, at Sinthamani village near Vikravandi taluk in Villupuram on Saturday night. The minor survivors were admitted to Mundiyambakkam government hospital while the accused are at large, the police said. The two students of a government school in the village were talking near a lake on Saturday night when the accused spotted them and snatched their mobile phones, a silver chain and a ring. The gang further assaulted the boy with a knife and one of them attempted to rape the girl. The men absconded later, the police said. Villagers rescued the duo and admitted them to hospital. The girl had filed a complaint against the gang, the police added. Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha told TNIE that eight special teams have been formed to investigate the case.