Greater Chennai Traffic Police registers 4,132 number plate violation cases in a day

According to the GCTP, the number plate of 43,000 vehicles were identified for violation during the weekly special drives held over the past three weeks.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, driving licence

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express illustration.)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Cracking down on number plate violations, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) following a special drive on Saturday registered a total of 4,132 cases against vehicle owners. 

According to the GCTP, the number plate of 43,000 vehicles were identified for violation during the weekly special drives held over the past three weeks. To overcome the problem of identifying defective number plates on moving vehicles, the police conducted the drive on Saturday. 

During the special drive, every police station identified three major places where vehicles were likely to be found parked. The spots include beaches, railway/bus stations, schools, colleges and government offices. Some prominent spots identified in Chennai were Marina beach, Koyambedu bus terminus, Egmore railway station, Elliot’s beach, automobile repair shops in Pudupet and GP Road.

While filing a case against violators, a photo of the no/defective number plate was taken. A notice mentioning the case and instructions to rectify the number plate was attached to the vehicle. The violators were also informed that in the event of non-payment of the fine of Rs 500, an enhanced fine of Rs 1500 would be levied for subsequent offences.

