Hindu Munnani claims police manhandled functionary

BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy also condemned the incident.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI :  The Hindu Munnani has called for a protest on Tuesday to condemn the police personnel who allegedly manhandled their senior functionary on Saturday night. A scuffle had ensued between the outfit functionaries and police when the former staged a protest to oppose the permission granted for organising Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani’s public meeting in Sankarankovil.

In a statement, state vice-president of Hindu Munnani V P Jayakumar said his organisation would stage another protest on Tuesday. The Tirunelveli unit of the outfit has announced a protest on Monday. 

BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy also condemned the incident. “In a video that has gone viral, DSP Ashok is seen asking why Ponnaiah pointed his finger at him while speaking, and if the Hindu Munnani functionary was a rowdy,” Narayanan said. 

