Install warning board or reflectors near speed bump: Shoolagiri locals appeal to NHAI

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: People living in and around Shoolagiri have appealed to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to erect sign board or paint reflector stripes on speed breaker in the service road in the town, saying it would help avoid accident.

On Sunday afternoon, G Ranjith (35) of Palacode met with an accident near a fuel station in the service road as he could not spot the unmarked speed breaker on time and control his two wheeler. He was injured severely and had to be sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital and then to a private hospital at Hosur, said sources.

M Krishnappa (61) of Varadhapuram village told TNIE that, “Six months ago, my brother also met with an accident due to unmarked stripes in the speed breaker. Hundreds of people from Marudhanadapalli, Varadhapuram, Addraganapalli, Yalaseypalli and other villages use the service road stretch from powergrid to Shoolagiri. Officials should take action to prevent accidents in the stretch.”

G Manjunath (50), a resident of Shoolagiri, said it is common to see motorists getting involved in accidents because of unmarked speed breaker. “Buses or vehicles entering Shoolagiri from Krishnagiri in the service road also cause accidents. NHAI should create a speed breaker for vehicles which are entering Shoolagiri via service road from Krishnagiri- Hosur national highway,” he said.

An official in the district NHAI told TNIE that he would look into the issue and try to install sign boards and markers on speed breakers.

