Man dies in bid to set lover on fire in Puducherry

In a shocking incident in Puducherry, a man caught fire and died while allegedly attempting to set on fire a married woman who wanted to end her relationship with him. 

By Express News Service

According to sources at the Mudaliarpet police station, the deceased, identified as Balu alias Vamanan (45) from Cuddalore Old Town, and the woman (34) had worked together on a construction site at Cuddalore and were having an affair. As a result, Balu’s wife took their child and went to her mother’s house. 

Recently, the woman asked Balu to end their relationship after her husband learnt of the affair. The woman and her family moved to Vanarapet, police said.  On Friday, while her husband was at work and daughters at school, Balu visited and pleaded with her not to end the relationship. When she refused, a furious Balu left and returned with a bottle of petrol. He allegedly poured it on the woman and set her on fire. The burning woman, however, caught hold of Balu, causing the fire to spread to him, police said. 

She then managed to call her husband, who took them both to a government hospital. Despite treatment, Balu died the same evening. The condition of the woman is serious as she’d suffered 75% burns, said police. “We initially suspected they had attempted to end their lives, but based on the woman’s statement, a murder attempt case was filed against Balu,” said inspector R Iniyan, the investigating officer. An investigation into the matter is on.

