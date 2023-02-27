Micro compost yards' performance improves manifold but much to be desired

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The volume of biodegradable waste generated within the city corporation limits increased three times in 2022 when compared to the volume the previous year, revealed the response from the civic body to an RTI application filed by TNIE.

The 100 wards in the city produce 700 to 800 tonnes of solid waste daily (an average of 365 grammes per person per day), which gets shifted to the dumping sites at Vellakkal. Out of this, around 100 to 150 tonnes get sent to the over 30 micro compost yards that are operational in the city



With a view to enhancing the functioning potential of the micro compost centres, the corporation has hosted special training programmes for the workers at the centres. Compared to previous years, the facilities' performance has increased manifold now. However, various stakeholders claim some of the micro compost yards are still not operating efficiently.



Further, considering the surging city population, the solid waste volume generated daily is expected to reach more than 920 tonnes by 2025. In view of this, the lion's share of solid waste not reaching micro compost centres is cause for worry. "The micro compost facility at the vegetable market operates just once in a couple of days, resulting in the shifting of a huge quantity of waste to the Vellakkal dumpyard. Considering the large amount of waste generated at the market, the civic body should take urgent steps to process the bio-wastes on a daily basis," said Chinnamayan, a trader from Madurai.



Meanwhile, corporation officials said apart from holding training workshops for employees at the micro compost centres, they have also been awarding prizes to the best-performing facilities. The recent RTI filed by TNIE revealed that the production in micro compost yards in Madurai has increased by 1,086.3% after it began the operation in 2019.



Bio-waste processed through micro compost yards in Madurai (in tonnes)



* 2018: 0

* 2019: 81

* 2020: 87.9

* 2021: 346.1

* 2022: 960.93



Source: RTI data received from Madurai corporation

MADURAI: The volume of biodegradable waste generated within the city corporation limits increased three times in 2022 when compared to the volume the previous year, revealed the response from the civic body to an RTI application filed by TNIE. The 100 wards in the city produce 700 to 800 tonnes of solid waste daily (an average of 365 grammes per person per day), which gets shifted to the dumping sites at Vellakkal. Out of this, around 100 to 150 tonnes get sent to the over 30 micro compost yards that are operational in the city With a view to enhancing the functioning potential of the micro compost centres, the corporation has hosted special training programmes for the workers at the centres. Compared to previous years, the facilities' performance has increased manifold now. However, various stakeholders claim some of the micro compost yards are still not operating efficiently. Further, considering the surging city population, the solid waste volume generated daily is expected to reach more than 920 tonnes by 2025. In view of this, the lion's share of solid waste not reaching micro compost centres is cause for worry. "The micro compost facility at the vegetable market operates just once in a couple of days, resulting in the shifting of a huge quantity of waste to the Vellakkal dumpyard. Considering the large amount of waste generated at the market, the civic body should take urgent steps to process the bio-wastes on a daily basis," said Chinnamayan, a trader from Madurai. Meanwhile, corporation officials said apart from holding training workshops for employees at the micro compost centres, they have also been awarding prizes to the best-performing facilities. The recent RTI filed by TNIE revealed that the production in micro compost yards in Madurai has increased by 1,086.3% after it began the operation in 2019. Bio-waste processed through micro compost yards in Madurai (in tonnes) * 2018: 0 * 2019: 81 * 2020: 87.9 * 2021: 346.1 * 2022: 960.93 Source: RTI data received from Madurai corporation