Motorists injured after falling into open sewage pit near Poonamallee in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old motorist sustained fractures in his hands and legs while two others escaped with minor injuries after they fell into an uncovered pit dug up for laying sewage pipes in a service road near Poonamallee on Saturday night. While mentioning the spot as having been cordoned off with barricades and tapes prior to the incident, the police suspect that they were moved to allow vehicles to pass through.

According to the Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, Kumaran was riding along the Chennai-Bangalore highway towards Poonamallee on Saturday night. Owing to the traffic pile-up on the route, Kumaran, like other vehicle users, took the service road near Parivakkam.

“As Kumaran was riding in the poorly-lit service road, he fell into the pit that was about 15 foot deep. Two others on a bike also fell into the pit, but they escaped with minor injuries. Kumaran sustained hairline fracture in his hands and legs,” a police officer said. Passersby rescued Kumaran and others and the three were taken to a nearby government hospital. Kumaran was then referred to a private hospital.

While pointing out that the pit was dug by the Highways Department to lay sewage pipes, the police said it was barricaded. It would have, however, been moved by the motorists, the police added. “The area lacked proper lighting. It is difficult to ride through late in the night. A police officer who passed through could not see us standing on the side of the road. That’s the plight there,” the police officer said. While no case has been registered yet, a probe is on.

