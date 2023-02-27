Home States Tamil Nadu

No buses, Polayampalli students walk four kilometres to school

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Residents of four villages near Morappur have appealed to the TNSTC to operate buses to Polayampalli panchayat and help students. Residents stated that students have to walk nearly four km to reach the school daily..

Polayampalli has - four villages Marappanayakampatti, Polayampalli, Bompatti - and manty in its surroundings. Lack of regular bus services affected students and workers in these villages. Residents said over 110 school and college students walk 4 km to the nearest bus stand. V Srinivasan of Gopinathampatti said, “At least 70 students study in the Government Higher Secondary School at Gopinathampatti.

To reach the school there are no buses and most of the students walk over 4 km to reach schools. The people have been requesting the Dharmapuri administration and TNSTC to operate more  buses, but to no avail,” he said.

Another resident, K Marimuthu of Marappanayakampatti said, Our village has one bus service at noon, and is of no use to the people. If the bus is rescheduled and rerouted, students could have access to transportation. Students have to walk 4 km to Gopinathampatti and board buses to colleges that are 15 to 20 km away.” TNSTC officials could not be contacted for a response. Revenue officials said they would look into the matter.

