Non-BJP parties must join hands to defeat saffron party: SDPI

Published: 27th February 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  All non-BJP parties must join hands to defeat the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said SDPI national president MK Faizy on Sunday. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the party summit held in Madurai, Faizy said the BJP came to power by raising its voice against corruption. 

“However, BJP has ruined the country’s economy by introducing demonetisation and other measures. They are curtailing the voices of elected representatives in the opposition by using central agencies like the ED and the I-T, when they talk about Adani and other issues that affect the BJP,” he said.

Later, state president of SDPI Nellai Mubarak said the party had earlier condemned retired colonel Pandian for saying ‘don’t push us into using bombs and guns’ at a public meeting recently. “The state government has registered a case but has not yet arrested Pandian. The delay is unfortunate,” he added. 

