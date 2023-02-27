Home States Tamil Nadu

Off the cuff: Erode bypoll-vault  

Closing in on a successful election campaign in the Erode bypoll, EVKS Elangovan seems to have stirred up a hornets’ nest in his own camp.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

CM M K Stalin seeking votes for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

Madurai’s blessings
EPS is on cloud nine, of course, for a reason. After the Supreme Court order, AIADMK interim general secretary was seen overwhelmed with joy at a wedding reception of former minister RB Udhayakumar’s daughter, in Madurai. While addressing the gathering, he was at his candid best and said he wasn’t able to sleep during the night before the verdict. He didn’t mutter words while praising Madurai for being so magnanimous in wiping out his worries. “Whenever we step into Madurai, there is good news,” he said, adding that the judgment has relieved party members of their months-long worry.

SOUVRAV ROY

Bypoll-vault
Closing in on a successful election campaign in the Erode bypoll, EVKS Elangovan seems to have stirred up a hornets’ nest in his own camp. The Congress leader contesting on behalf of the ruling DMK front and his son Sanjay Sampath have highlighted achievements of the departed MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, garnering support for the Congress party. On the flip side, DMK party men are trying to highlight the achievements of the party-led government in the poll campaign. Some DMK leaders have openly criticised that Elangovan is ignoring the government’s feats, with a few local functionaries venting their resentment on social media.

Media gag in Tenkasi
A farmers’ grievance redressal meeting in Tenkasi, chaired by Collector Durai Ravichandran, went off the track when a farmer-leader sniped at the former. “When Ravichandran took charge as collector, he said he is a son of a farmer and that he will redress all their grievances. But he failed to fulfil his promise as none of our grievances are addressed.” An agitated collector asked the media persons, who were covering the meeting, to leave the hall. Farmers protested, but the collector was adamant. He said the collectorate was his jurisdiction and that he was the sole authority to decide who should be sitting inside the hall. The police convinced the farmers to calm down and stay back as the embarrassed scribes left the hall in no time.

Credit on track
When the Chennai-Madurai Tejas Express made its first-ever stop at Tambaram on Sunday, it kicked up a row out of the blue. As the long-standing demand was finally accepted by the railways, there seems to be a confusion as to who gets the credit for this achievement. A few days ago, Union Minister L Murugan claimed credit for raising the demand with the railway minister. On Sunday, DMK MP TR Baalu said he had written a letter to the Railway Board’s chairman way back in 2019 and detailed how he followed up on the demand. Baalu issued a statement shortly after participating an event presided over by Murugan to inaugurate the stop at Tambaram.

(Contributions by Gayathri V, S Kumaresan, Thinakaran Rajamani; compiled by Ashutosh Acharya)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elangovan Congress
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp