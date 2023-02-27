Prevent sewage flow into Noyyal river: Coimbatore farmers appeal to TN govt

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers have once again appealed to the district administration to prevent discharge of effluent into Noyyal river. They said local bodies, including Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, Perur, Alandurai Town Panchayats, are discharging untreated sewage into the river. “Pollution of the river impacts ground water near the water bodies. Farmers are suffering due to an increase in the contamination of ground water,” said R Periyasamy, vice president of Tamil Nadu vivasayigal sangam. “In the recent times, there is a reflection in the ground water drawing for irrigation purposes. Sometimes, there is a foul smell emanating in the water. Also, there were no such weed plants in our farm field also on the places near the river. But, now different types of new weed plants are growing due to the effect of effluent discharge into the river,’ P Elangovan, a farmer from Uppilipalayam near Singanallur who is farming over his four acres of land on the banks of Noyyal River said. A senior officer in the Pollution Control Board said, “We have been periodically checking the river water. Discharge from industrial waste is very less. Sewage water discharge into the river is happening in many areas along the river course. We have been insisting them to take remedial steps for stop discharging of sewage water into the river course.”