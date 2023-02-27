'Safeguard India's diversity,' says MK Stalin in his birthday message

By ANI

TAMIL NADU: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his birthday message to the people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres expressed his gratitude for the advanced wishes extended to him.

Stalin turns 70 on March 1.

In his message, Stalin said, "Having returned from Erode East by-election campaigning, I am writing this with great joy at the emotional reception of the people there. On the last day of election campaigning, I travelled to Erode with the plan of campaigning for one day for the winning candidate of the Congress Party, EVKS Elangovan, who is contesting on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance."

Explaining his tour to Erode, Stalin wrote that it was around 10.30 pm when he reached Erode. Although there was no event at that time due to the model code of conduct, "people gathered and showered love." Many women stood with their children and greeted me. A man stood with his child. As soon as he saw my vehicle slowing down, he eagerly ran over and handed his baby girl a packet of food and asked her to give it to me."

"I saw the spirit of Tamil Nadu in the love of that man who bought fried rice and made his daughter give it by hand, thinking whether I would have eaten it or not!" he added.

"I was moved when his daughter gave me a food packet and wished me 'Advance Happy Birthday Grandpa.' The women and children gathered there were happy to wish in advance. I was filled with excitement..."

Stalin made a mention about the opposition criticism of him. He said, "Before we came to power, our political opponents targetted me. They spread rumors and made false accusations... None of them put me off. Instead, they enthused me. That made me work more and more. As a result, the people placed the responsibility of governance in our hands."

"My goal is to make Tamil Nadu the premier state of India through the projects envisaged by us. It is the objective of the DMK government to safeguard the diversity and unity of the country and ensure that religious harmony flourishes again," Stalin added.

TAMIL NADU: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his birthday message to the people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres expressed his gratitude for the advanced wishes extended to him. Stalin turns 70 on March 1. In his message, Stalin said, "Having returned from Erode East by-election campaigning, I am writing this with great joy at the emotional reception of the people there. On the last day of election campaigning, I travelled to Erode with the plan of campaigning for one day for the winning candidate of the Congress Party, EVKS Elangovan, who is contesting on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Explaining his tour to Erode, Stalin wrote that it was around 10.30 pm when he reached Erode. Although there was no event at that time due to the model code of conduct, "people gathered and showered love." Many women stood with their children and greeted me. A man stood with his child. As soon as he saw my vehicle slowing down, he eagerly ran over and handed his baby girl a packet of food and asked her to give it to me." "I saw the spirit of Tamil Nadu in the love of that man who bought fried rice and made his daughter give it by hand, thinking whether I would have eaten it or not!" he added. "I was moved when his daughter gave me a food packet and wished me 'Advance Happy Birthday Grandpa.' The women and children gathered there were happy to wish in advance. I was filled with excitement..." Stalin made a mention about the opposition criticism of him. He said, "Before we came to power, our political opponents targetted me. They spread rumors and made false accusations... None of them put me off. Instead, they enthused me. That made me work more and more. As a result, the people placed the responsibility of governance in our hands." "My goal is to make Tamil Nadu the premier state of India through the projects envisaged by us. It is the objective of the DMK government to safeguard the diversity and unity of the country and ensure that religious harmony flourishes again," Stalin added.