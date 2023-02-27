TN Congress functionaries allege foul play in selection of AICC members

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of TNCC cadre and functionaries are not at all pleased with the way All India Congress Committee (AICC) members were selected and alleged that the state leadership violated party bylaws by electing AICC members. They added that it would lower the morale of enthusiastic party cadre and send them into sleep mode.

AICC had announced the list of elected and nominated members from Tamil Nadu last week. On seeing the list - 91 elected members and 25 nominated members - a section of second-rung leaders claimed foul play while some aired their disappointment on social media.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) general secretary Arul Pethiah posted a tweet stating that seven non-PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) members were elected as AICC members from Tamil Nadu. “If this is not fraudulent, what is?”. He posted the official list of the AICC members and highlighted the names of AICC members who were not PCC members. He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and other prominent leaders in the tweet. The post was retweeted by Sivaganga MP Karti PChidambaram.

“AICC is the top committee which elects the AICC president. Hence, every active party cadre would wish to become an AICC member. In this situation, malpractices in appointing AICC members have left the cadre disappointed,” Arul Pethiah told TNIE.

“As per the party bylaws, only PCC members can be elected as AICC members. But, seven of the elected AICC members were not PCC members. The state committee did not properly conduct the PCC election. Hence, it paved the way for many unqualified people to be elected to the PCC. Now, from the unqualified list, many have been elevated to AICC. It is a total violation of party bylaws and would kill the soul of the party,” he added.

TNCC general secretary S Gandeepan told TNIE that AICC should conduct an elaborate enquiry into the election of PCC and AICC members. “After seeing the AICC members list, many enthusiastic party functionaries openly stated that they would go into sleep mode since there is no recognition in the party. AICC membership is a recognition for party functionaries. AICC should take steps to conduct an elaborate inquiry over the election of PCC and AICC members from the state and take action against people behind the malpractice.”

Some other state-level functionaries told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that money has played a crucial role in electing PCC and AICC members. Attempts to get a response from TNCC leaders on the allegations went futile.

