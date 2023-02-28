Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri street vendors seek protection as civic officials crack down on squatters

On  Monday, during the grievance redressal programme, over 30 vendors affiliated with the Dharmapuri  Pushcart Laborers Development Association raised the issue.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Street vendors operating in Dharmapuri Municipality submitted a petition with the Collector K Santhi seeking protection for their businesses. The vendors alleged that municipality officers were harassing them because they did not set up shop in the last ten days. During the grievance redressal programme on Monday, over 30 vendors affiliated with the Dharmapuri  Pushcart Laborers Development Association raised the issue.

M Krishnan, a street vendor told TNIE, “To run our business, we are paying Rs 20 to Rs 30 daily. But we have been prevented from running our business for the past ten days. If we set up stalls near Appavunagar or the Sports  Stadium road, we are chased away. ”

Another vendor, DK Siva said, “The municipality staff are demanding Rs 1000  from each vendor to allow business. If we do not pay, they threaten to arrest us and confiscate our carts. For the past ten days, our  livelihood has been crippled.”

When contacted, municipality commissioner  Chitra  Sugumar said, “The allegation is baseless. For the last one year, we have been clearing encroachments. To ensure vendors are not affected we have marked special zones. But vendors refuse to clear encroachments, especially in Appavu Nagar.  The narrow roads here cause severe problems and we are  trying to prevent large-scale traffic problems.”

Speaking about the closure of street vendors in the past ten days she said, “The CM trophy events were held in the district stadium and this has resulted in  Appavunagar and its surrounding having an increasing vehicle and people movement. The vendors were encroaching  roads and pavements resulting in severe  traffic disruption. Hence we did not allow them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Street vendor Encroachment
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp