Don’t celebrate my birthday in lavish manner, CM Stalin tells cadre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has written a letter to the party cadre urging them to refrain from grand celebrations such as putting up flex banners and cut-outs on his 70th birthday. Instead, he has requested that his birthday be celebrated by assisting the poor and needy, offering financial assistance to veteran party members, and not giving any room for the opposition parties to create a negative impression on the DMK.

In the letter, Stalin emphasised that his birthday should be an opportunity to create coordination and he has always discouraged the use of flex banners and lavish ceremonies in the name of birthday events.

The CM highlighted the significance of the public meeting organised by the South Chennai district DMK unit on March 1, where national leaders will share the dais with him.

He said he will address the meeting, which has been organised for the protection of the unity and diversity of the country and the democratic rights in the Constitution. Stalin also affirmed his dedication to working with alliance partners to uphold the fundamental principles of the Dravidian ideology.



CHENNAI: Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has written a letter to the party cadre urging them to refrain from grand celebrations such as putting up flex banners and cut-outs on his 70th birthday. Instead, he has requested that his birthday be celebrated by assisting the poor and needy, offering financial assistance to veteran party members, and not giving any room for the opposition parties to create a negative impression on the DMK. In the letter, Stalin emphasised that his birthday should be an opportunity to create coordination and he has always discouraged the use of flex banners and lavish ceremonies in the name of birthday events. The CM highlighted the significance of the public meeting organised by the South Chennai district DMK unit on March 1, where national leaders will share the dais with him. He said he will address the meeting, which has been organised for the protection of the unity and diversity of the country and the democratic rights in the Constitution. Stalin also affirmed his dedication to working with alliance partners to uphold the fundamental principles of the Dravidian ideology. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });