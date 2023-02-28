Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Gudalur village

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: On Monday morning, a 71-year-old man died after being trampled by an elephant at Alloor near Gudalur. The deceased was identified as K Karumban. The incident happened around 11.10 am when he was in the open to relieve himself. The elephant was grazing nearby and attacked him.

Relatives of Karumban and residents of Alloor refused to allow authorities to take the body for post mortem, pressing various demands including a job for one of Karumban’s sons and chasing away the elephant.

“Both sides of the road between Sangili gate and Alloor ration shops should be cleared for 30 feet to give a clear view of animals. Moreover, Elephant Proof Trenches and solar fences should be set up to prevent elephant intrusion,” a protester said.

Gudalur RDO and senior police officials assured the villagers to place their demands before the state government, Also they assured to provide job to one of the victim's sons. The villagers then allowed officials to take the body for postmortem at 2.30 pm.

Postmortem was done at Gudalur gh and the body was handed over to the family on Monday evening. Interim solatium of Rs 50,000 was also given to the family. A forest officer said they would bring two kumki elephants from Theppakadu to divert the wild elephant inside the forest.

