Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly man trampled to death by elephant in Gudalur village

“Both sides of the road between Sangili gate and Alloor ration shops should be cleared for 30 feet to give a clear view of animals.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: On Monday morning, a 71-year-old man died after being trampled by an elephant at Alloor near Gudalur. The deceased was identified as K Karumban. The incident happened around 11.10 am when he was in the open to relieve himself. The elephant was grazing nearby and attacked him.

Relatives of Karumban and residents of Alloor refused to allow authorities to take the body for post mortem, pressing various demands including a job for one of Karumban’s sons and chasing away the elephant.

“Both sides of the road between Sangili gate and Alloor ration shops should be cleared for 30 feet to give a clear view of animals. Moreover, Elephant Proof Trenches and solar fences should be set up to prevent elephant intrusion,” a protester said.

Gudalur RDO and senior police officials assured the villagers to place their demands before the state government, Also they assured to provide job to one of the victim's sons. The villagers then allowed officials to take the body for postmortem at 2.30 pm.

Postmortem was done at Gudalur gh and the body was handed over to the family on Monday evening.  Interim solatium of Rs 50,000 was also given to the family.  A forest officer said they would bring two kumki elephants from Theppakadu to divert the wild elephant inside the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly man death Elephant
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp