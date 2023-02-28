Home States Tamil Nadu

Kruthika abduction: Tamil Nadu police inspector suspended for mishandling case

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Courtallam police inspector Alex has been placed under suspension by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar for the improper handling of the Kruthika Patel abduction case. Alex had already been transferred to the armed reserve on the same charge.

“Kruthika Patel (22) and Mariappan Vineet (22) tied the knot in Nagercoil on December 27 last year. They approached Courtallam police on January 4 and said they faced threats from Kruthika’s family. Later, they filed a complaint with the Courtallam police and the Chief Minister’s special cell seeking police protection from the family.

However, no action was taken on the complaint,” sources said. Meanwhile, the woman’s parents abducted her and got her married to a man from the Patel community in Gujarat. A video of the abduction had gone viral on social media.

A case regarding the abduction was subsequently filed at the Madurai Bench of the High Court. However, a few days later, in her statement to the court, Kruthika said she had gone with her parents on her own will. Police are searching for the woman’s parents who are on the run.

