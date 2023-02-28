Lawyers protest at Thoothukudi combined court campus  

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Lawyers attached to the Thoothukudi bar association protested at the court campus as the police brought in three suspects, who surrendered in connection with the murder of advocate PK Muthukumar, to be produced before the magistrate. They besieged the police, condemning them for not arresting the accused even after several days.



The police contingent, led by Thoothukudi Rural DSP Suresh and SIPCOT inspector Shanmugam, escorted S Velmurugan (25) of Arumuganeri, K Rajarathinam (25) of Keela Kadayam and J Elangeshwaran (30) of Kammavarpalayam, to the Thoothukudi combined court campus on Monday.



The trio had earlier surrendered before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in connection with the murder of advocate Muthukumar. The lawyers headed by the bar association vice president, advocate Selwin, besieged the police at the court campus and raised strong objections to produce them before the district court without arresting the other accused persons involved in the murder. The DSP pacified the lawyers and assured them to apprehend the accused. Later, they produced the suspects before the court.



The lawyers have been boycotting the court practices since last Thursday, demanding the arrest of all the suspects, including the key accused Jeyaprakash, who has been named in the FIR.

