Livelihood blooms for Nagercoil farmers in lotus farms

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though lotus flowers and leaves enveloping ponds are a common sight across the state, the thought of cultivating them for sale has not yet budded in minds of a lot many farmers. But the potential is huge, going by the exploits of two farmers near Nagercoil. They have been growing lotus flowers on their agricultural fields and reaping rich dividends.



M Y Abdul Kadhar (54) from Madhavalayam grows the flowers on six-acre farmland for seven months every year, and also simultaneously rears fish in the field for additional income. "I have been doing this for many years now. I sow lotus seeds upon arrival of the southwest monsoon and the flowers will be ready for plucking within three months. Maintaining water up to five feet deep in the fields is mandatory. I also use fertilisers to reap a good yield. Compared to paddy farming, I am getting double income from lotus cultivation," he said.



Meanwhile, at Sahaya Nagar, 31-year-old S Manikandan has been following the same practice on a 2.5-acre agricultural land. "I decided to bloom lotus here as the land was not suitable for paddy or banana cultivation. Not just the flowers, the leaves are in good demand too," Manikandan added. A retired agriculture officer said cultivating lotus in agriculture fields is not common as the roots grow deep and farmers would have to plough very deep before growing paddy or other crops on the land in the future.

KANNIYAKUMARI: Though lotus flowers and leaves enveloping ponds are a common sight across the state, the thought of cultivating them for sale has not yet budded in minds of a lot many farmers. But the potential is huge, going by the exploits of two farmers near Nagercoil. They have been growing lotus flowers on their agricultural fields and reaping rich dividends. M Y Abdul Kadhar (54) from Madhavalayam grows the flowers on six-acre farmland for seven months every year, and also simultaneously rears fish in the field for additional income. "I have been doing this for many years now. I sow lotus seeds upon arrival of the southwest monsoon and the flowers will be ready for plucking within three months. Maintaining water up to five feet deep in the fields is mandatory. I also use fertilisers to reap a good yield. Compared to paddy farming, I am getting double income from lotus cultivation," he said. Meanwhile, at Sahaya Nagar, 31-year-old S Manikandan has been following the same practice on a 2.5-acre agricultural land. "I decided to bloom lotus here as the land was not suitable for paddy or banana cultivation. Not just the flowers, the leaves are in good demand too," Manikandan added. A retired agriculture officer said cultivating lotus in agriculture fields is not common as the roots grow deep and farmers would have to plough very deep before growing paddy or other crops on the land in the future.