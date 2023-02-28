Home States Tamil Nadu

Livelihood blooms for Nagercoil farmers in lotus farms

Though lotus flowers and leaves enveloping ponds is a common sight across the state, the thought of cultivating them for sale has not yet budded in minds of a lot many farmers.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(BP Deepu|EPS)

Image used for representational purposes only(BP Deepu|EPS)

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Though lotus flowers and leaves enveloping ponds are a common sight across the state, the thought of cultivating them for sale has not yet budded in minds of a lot many farmers. But the potential is huge, going by the exploits of two farmers near Nagercoil. They have been growing lotus flowers on their agricultural fields and reaping rich dividends.

M Y Abdul Kadhar (54) from Madhavalayam grows the flowers on six-acre farmland for seven months every year, and also simultaneously rears fish in the field for additional income. "I have been doing this for many years now. I sow lotus seeds upon arrival of the southwest monsoon and the flowers will be ready for plucking within three months. Maintaining water up to five feet deep in the fields is mandatory. I also use fertilisers to reap a good yield. Compared to paddy farming, I am getting double income from lotus cultivation," he said.

Meanwhile, at Sahaya Nagar, 31-year-old S Manikandan has been following the same practice on a 2.5-acre agricultural land. "I decided to bloom lotus here as the land was not suitable for paddy or banana cultivation. Not just the flowers, the leaves are in good demand too," Manikandan added. A retired agriculture officer said cultivating lotus in agriculture fields is not common as the roots grow deep and farmers would have to plough very deep before growing paddy or other crops on the land in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lotus farms Nagercoil farmers
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp